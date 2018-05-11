MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A state-owned property in Vermont’s capital city has sold for $1.1 million, and the winning bidder says he plans to turn the Montpelier property into a new park.

The Times Argus reported Friday the state Department of Buildings and General Services accepted Montpelier resident Alan Goldman’s bid for Redstone this week.

Goldman says he wants to use Redstone as a park along with more than 500 acres of land he owns next to the property. He wants the land to be part of a series of trails, and for Redstone to be used as an educational facility.

City Manager Bill Fraser says they would be happy to work with Goldman to accomplish his goals.

Proceeds from the bid will go back to the department for state building maintenance projects.

