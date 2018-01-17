ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State officials say New York’s 10th and final emergency stockpile of disaster response supplies is now operational in western New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the latest Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services stockpile is located in a 35,000-square-foot facility in the Erie County town of Hamburg, just south of Buffalo.

It joins other stockpiles pre-positioned around the state to enable state and local agencies to rapidly distribute much-needed disaster supplies. The others are located in Plattsburgh, Queensbury, Guilderland, Binghamton, Oriskany, Montgomery, JFK Airport, Brentwood on Long Island and Chili (CHYE’-lye), a Rochester suburb.

Cuomo started the stockpile program after back-to-back tropical storms battered New York late in the summer of 2011.

The stockpiles include lighting, generators, pumps, sandbags, cots, blankets and pillows, and water.