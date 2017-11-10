WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says a spill resulting in an increase of toxic chemical levels in a river hadn’t been reported by a chemical company until regulators approached.

The StarNews reports state Environmental Quality officials said in a Thursday statement the department will take action against Chemours for the spill, which was identified after Environmental Protection Agency tests showed a GenX spike in the Cape Fear River.

When asked about the test, the company told state officials a chemical they identify as a precursor to GenX had spilled Oct. 6 during planned maintenance. State officials didn’t specify what enforcement actions they’re considering.

Last week, Chemours CEO Mark P. Vergnano said the company didn’t have to stop GenX from reaching the drinking water, but took action as part of “good-faith” efforts.

