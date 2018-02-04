CHICAGO (AP) — State officials are seeking more sites to sponsor a summer food program for children.
The Illinois State Board of Education runs a federally-funded food service program for those 18 and younger when school isn’t in session. However, 28 counties in Illinois don’t have any sites.
Sponsors run their own sites and get a reimbursement of federal money through the Board of Education for administrative and operating costs. Potential hosts could be school districts, local governments and nonprofit groups with sites at parks, libraries and other community locations.
State Superintendent of Education Tony Smith says hunger doesn’t take a summer break and young people statewide need reliable sources of healthy meals.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Second group of West Seattle homeowners accused of cutting public trees settles for $360,000
To become a sponsor, site officials have to take part in a training session . They start later this month.