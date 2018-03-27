PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State and academic officials are celebrating a milestone in the building of an industrial complex that has long been in the works.

The steel framing for the Wexford Innovation Complex has been completed as part of an effort to transform a swath of land that used to be part of I-195.

Gov. Gina Raimondo calls the effort “an investment in Rhode Island,” and says the project will eventually generate almost $100 million in extra state revenue over 20 years.

The first tenants of the 195,000-square-foot Innovation Building will be Johnson & Johnson, Brown University and the Cambridge Innovation Center. A hotel will also be developed in the area.

Brown University will establish a new home for its School of Professional Studies in the complex. Ground broke on the project in September.