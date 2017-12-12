SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The state of Utah will receive an international road safety award for its use of innovative transportation management tools and for lowering the legal blood alcohol content for driving to .05 percent.
KSL-TV reports Rep. Norm Thurston of Provo traveled to England to accept the Prince Michael International Road Safety Award on Tuesday.
The award recognizes the work of the Utah Department of Transportation, Utah Department of Public Safety and the Utah Legislature, including the transportation department’s use of mapping and road assessment programs to help reduces crashes and address safety hazards.
Utah passed a law that will drop the .08 percent legal limit for driving to .05 percent next December.
The American Beverage Institute in Washington D.C. has pushed back against the law.
