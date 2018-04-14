SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — A state-of-the-art marijuana factory in northern Nevada’s high desert is up and running after being in the works for nearly two years.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the opening of the $15 million MedMen facility east of the Reno-Sparks area marks a goal of the company to change the conversation surrounding marijuana.

MedMen CEO Adam Bierman says he hopes the factory will demonstrate how the industry has transformed and legitimized.

The 45,000-square-foot (4,100-square-meter) facility resembles more of a research lab than a factory as it features a greenhouse with advanced machinery and lighting.

The facility also includes an analytics lab, rooms for extracting the plants’ active properties and a tissue culture lab.

The company is building similar facilities in Desert Hot Springs, California, and Utica, New York.

