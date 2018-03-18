DOVER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire could move to handle its own wastewater permitting instead of the federal Environmental Protection Agency under a bill.

The Portsmouth Herald reports the bill would allow the state to spend $350,000 to explore the steps needed to delegate the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority over wastewater permitting to the N.H. Department of Environmental Services.

New Hampshire is one of four states where EPA has such permitting authority.

The bill passed the state Senate Thursday. The legislation faces further votes.

Dover, Portsmouth and Rochester officials claim the EPA hasn’t always considered local tax implications and science when making permitting decisions.

The three cities discharge treated wastewater into the Great Bay estuary. They’ve spent millions to fight the EPA’s efforts to lower the maximum amount of nitrogen allowed in such discharge.