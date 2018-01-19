WEST WINDSOR, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials are considering a plan that would reclassify rivers in Windsor County in order to improve water quality.

The Valley News reports the state Agency of Natural Resources will host three public comment sessions in the coming weeks to discuss the Basin 10 Plan. The proposed plan focuses on tributaries of the Ottauquechee and Black rivers.

Under the plan, rivers would be reclassified to highlight their qualities as resources for outdoor activities like boating, swimming and fishes. The agency would then increase protection. The proposal also recommends upgrading wetland safeguards.

Two Rivers-Ottauquechee Regional Commission planner Kevin Geiger says he hopes the department will meet the standards of the Clean Water Act.

Public comment sessions are scheduled for Jan. 23, Jan. 29 and Jan. 30.

___

