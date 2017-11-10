ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — State officials say most New Mexico parents of students from first to third grade aren’t getting required letters notifying them of students’ lack of reading skills.

Public New Mexico Education Secretary Christopher Ruszkowski said Friday the lack of notification is hurting parents with the decision on whether they should hold students back.

According to data released by the Public New Mexico Department, 15,344 notification letters were sent last school year for the 27,143 students deemed not proficient in reading in first to third grade. State law requires school districts to send notification letters midyear to parents of students in those grades struggling with reading proficiency.

State data show that of those 27,143 students, more than 21,000 advanced to the next grade.