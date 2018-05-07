OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — State lawmakers have rejected rules by the Oklahoma Ethics Commission that include barring elected state officials from becoming lobbyists during their first two years out of office.
The Oklahoman reports that the commission also suggests putting the restriction on departing state agency heads and requiring a lawmaker who leaves office early to pay for the resulting special election with campaign funds.
But both the House and Senate rejected those ethics rules Wednesday on grounds that the commission overstepped its bounds.
Gov. Mary Fallin also agreed with the decision. The rules could’ve gone into effect with her approval.
Ashley Kemp is the commission’s executive director. She calls the rejection of the cooling-off period disappointing.
The commission could vote to impose the rules again.
