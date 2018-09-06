BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers have ordered an investigation into a state-run treatment center for people with developmental disabilities and behavioral challenges.

The Idaho Statesman reported Wednesday that state lawmakers ordered the Office of Performance Evaluations to launch an investigation into the Southwest Idaho Treatment Center in Nampa earlier this year.

The move comes after a resident’s death and allegations of abuse and understaffing at the facility last year.

The treatment center works to rehabilitate its residents so they can go back into the community.

Previous Stateman’s reports found that many residents stay at the center for long periods or cycle in and out.

The center faced an internal investigation into mistreatment of residents last year by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

___

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com