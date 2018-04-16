WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware lawmaker and his wife, who serves as Wilmington’s city treasurer, are continuing their fight in a long-running legal battle stemming from a home-improvement contract.

A judge was to hear arguments Monday on the city’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by state Rep. Charles Potter Jr. and his wife, Velda.

The Potters are asking the court to issue a writ forcing city licensing officials to take action against a contractor they hired for home repairs several years ago.

The Potters have lost legal battles against the contractor in Superior and Chancery court, and twice in the Delaware Supreme Court.

They now claim city officials have failed to hold the contractor responsible for building code violations based on a 2014 licensing board decision, and a roof inspection last year.