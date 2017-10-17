PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A state lawmaker is responding to actress Alyssa Milano’s call to tweet “me too” to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault following the recent revelation of decades of allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Providence Journal reports Democratic Rep. Teresa Tanzi says she has been told sexual favors would allow her bills to go further.

Tanzi, who was elected in 2010, said in an interview it was someone higher-ranking, but didn’t identify them.

She says she didn’t report the harassment because she feared she wouldn’t be taken seriously.

Other lawmakers were shocked. The Democratic House speaker says he won’t tolerate harassment.

The Rhode Island Republican Party says the alleged harasser should be identified and removed from their position.

Milano’s call to action Sunday quickly trended.