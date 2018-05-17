ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State Sen. Michael Gianaris says he’s not going to enter the race for New York attorney general.

The Queens Democrat says Thursday that he won’t seek the party’s nomination at next week’s Democratic state convention on Long Island.

His dropping out of consideration, first reported by NY1, comes a day after New York City Public Advocate Letitia James became the first Democrat to officially launch a campaign for attorney general. Gianaris says he supports her candidacy.

The attorney general’s job opened up when Democrat Eric Schneiderman suddenly resigned last week after four women told The New Yorker magazine that he had assaulted them while they were dating.

Solicitor General Barbara Underwood is serving as acting attorney general. The Legislature will appoint someone to serve the remainder of Schneiderman’s second term.