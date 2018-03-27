NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire lawmaker has been indicted on two counts of welfare fraud.

A Hillsborough County grand jury recently indicted Republican state Rep. John Manning, of Salem, New Hampshire. The 65-year-old Manning is accused of getting more than $13,000 in cash and food stamp benefits that he wasn’t eligible for from 2013-2015.

The indictments say Manning said his niece was a member of his household, when she wasn’t, and that he didn’t disclose that his son worked for his restaurant, the Rockingham Cafe.

Manning’s in his third consecutive term and is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee. He also was a state representative from 2002-2006.

An email seeking comment was left for Manning. A phone voice message said he was unavailable. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.