NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire lawmaker has been indicted on two counts of welfare fraud.
A Hillsborough County grand jury recently indicted Republican state Rep. John Manning, of Salem, New Hampshire. The 65-year-old Manning is accused of getting more than $13,000 in cash and food stamp benefits that he wasn’t eligible for from 2013-2015.
The indictments say Manning said his niece was a member of his household, when she wasn’t, and that he didn’t disclose that his son worked for his restaurant, the Rockingham Cafe.
Manning’s in his third consecutive term and is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee. He also was a state representative from 2002-2006.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- Man arrested in suspicious packages sent to military sites
- 4 takeaways from Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' interview
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
An email seeking comment was left for Manning. A phone voice message said he was unavailable. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.