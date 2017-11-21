ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker is expected to be released from a hospital, three days after suffering what’s described as a moderate stroke.
The office of Pennsylvania state Rep. John McGinnis said he was hospitalized at UPMC Altoona on Saturday.
His spokesman said Tuesday he’s in good spirits and doctors expect him to make a full recovery.
The 63-year-old McGinnis is a retired finance professor at Penn State Altoona.
He’s serving in his third term in the state House of Representatives.