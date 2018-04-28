BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Police in South Texas say a state lawmaker has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after his vehicle struck a car stopped at a traffic light.
Brownsville police say Democratic state Rep. Rene Oliveira was released Saturday from the Cameron County jail after being arrested the night before at his home.
Police said in a statement to The Brownsville Herald that a motorist reported that her vehicle was struck by a Cadillac. The driver of the Cadillac gave her a business card and told her “he would take care of everything.” The card belonged to Oliveira.
Officers went to his home and, after finding a damaged Cadillac, placed him in custody.
Oliveira issued a statement apologizing for his actions and said he’ll accept any consequences.