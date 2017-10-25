TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (AP) — The Colbert County sheriff says the state forensics lab told him it could take between 30 and 90 days to identify a decomposing body that was found last week in Tuscumbia.
A homeowner was walking around her property near a wooded area when she found the body.
WAAY-TV reports Sheriff Frank Williamson said four families have come forward believing the person found in the woods could be their loved one, but they will have to wait to get the results.
Williamson says it’s not the lab employees’ fault that they are overworked. He says state cutbacks are causing the problems, creating a backlog of cases waiting for testing.
Most Read Stories
- Clinton campaign, DNC helped pay for work on dossier about Russia and Trump
- Proposed study would consider tolling downtown Seattle streets to reduce congestion
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- Have Seahawks made a permanent change at cornerback? Jeremy Lane's tweet seems to say so
- Boeing’s Machinists and robots start building first 777X, but challenges remain
Still, county resident Skyler Kelly says three months is a long time to wait to find out who the body belongs to.
___
Information from: WAAY-TV, http://www.waaytv.com/