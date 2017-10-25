TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (AP) — The Colbert County sheriff says the state forensics lab told him it could take between 30 and 90 days to identify a decomposing body that was found last week in Tuscumbia.

A homeowner was walking around her property near a wooded area when she found the body.

WAAY-TV reports Sheriff Frank Williamson said four families have come forward believing the person found in the woods could be their loved one, but they will have to wait to get the results.

Williamson says it’s not the lab employees’ fault that they are overworked. He says state cutbacks are causing the problems, creating a backlog of cases waiting for testing.

Still, county resident Skyler Kelly says three months is a long time to wait to find out who the body belongs to.

