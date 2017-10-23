HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Autopsies were completed Monday on twin brothers from southeastern Montana who died last week in an apparent murder-suicide.

Agents with Montana’s Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the deaths of 39-year-old brothers Travis and Eric Carlson.

The Department of Justice says Travis Carlson died of a gunshot wound late Thursday afternoon southeast of Ekalaka. Officers suspected his brother was responsible.

Investigators looking for Eric Carlson found him dead at his home Friday morning of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Once the state agents finish their investigation, the report will be presented to the Carter County attorney’s office. Officials have not released any information about a possible motive.