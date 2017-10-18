NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials have launched an investigation into allegations of market power abuse by two of the state’s largest energy providers.
The Office of Consumer Counsel says the investigation began after university researchers claimed Eversource and Avangrid companies intentionally created natural gas shortages so they could drive up energy rates.
The report by university researchers estimates the practice cost utility customers billions of dollars over a three year period.
Eversource representative Tricia Taskey Modifica said Tuesday the report is a “complete fabrication.” She says the company is “always acting in the best interest of our customers.”
Most Read Stories
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella
- Dough Zone opens in Seattle: better than Din Tai Fung?! | Cheap Eats
Avangrid says their gas supply portfolios and gas pipeline contracts are consistent with industry standards.
The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority is expected to call for a hearing in the upcoming weeks.