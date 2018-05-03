NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Waterways in New Orleans’ City Park now have 23 artificial reefs to provide cover for fish and more opportunities for anglers.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says they’re made of PVC pipe that otherwise would have wound up in a landfill, and bass and crappie (CROP-pee) could begin using them by the middle of next week.
A news release Wednesday said volunteers from the Marriott Hotel chain helped build the reefs, and volunteers from Atmos Energy and the Ritz Carlton helped install them in late April. Atmos and Entergy provided scrap gas pipe, and City Park provided other project materials.
Coordinates for the reefs are available on the department’s website .
