HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s annual “Point-in-Time Count” says the homeless population across all islands has decreased for the second year in a row.

Statewide volunteers counted 6,530 homeless people. That’s 690 less people than counted last year.

The largest decrease was on Kauai, which saw its homeless population fall nearly 29 percent. Maui County had a nearly 3 percent drop, while Hawaii island saw a nearly 9 percent drop. Oahu’s homeless population fell just over 9 percent.

Last year, Oahu was the only island that saw its homeless population increase — by 19 people.

The results were greatly improved from last year. In December, federal officials released data from the 2017 nationwide Point-in-Time Count, which showed Hawaii still had the nation’s highest per capita rate of homelessness.