PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The state is holding a recipe contest for kids to encourage them to eat healthy food grown locally.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo and her husband Andy Moffit announced the “Relish Rhody Recipe Contest.”
Students in fifth through eighth grade are asked to submit healthy and affordable recipes, with an emphasis on local products.
Raimondo says it’s important that kids recognize the value of eating healthy from a young age.
Moffit says the contest is a great way to promote the state’s thriving food sector and raise awareness about hunger issues.
Recipes must be submitted by May 18. Details and the submission form are online .
Judges will pick a winning entree and a dessert at an event on June 6. The top recipes will be published in a recipe booklet.