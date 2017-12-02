BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has retained outside counsel in anticipation of being sued over a former deputy chief of staff who allegedly sexually harassed another person who works for the governor.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports a Louisiana Division of Administration document distributed Friday confirms Vickie Crochet of the Baton Rouge law firm Taylor, Porter, Brooks & Philips, has been hired. The situation involves Johnny Anderson, who’s accused of sexual harassment. Anderson left the governor’s office last week after the allegations against him surfaced.

It’s not the first time Anderson has been accused. Multiple women complained in 2006 when he worked for then-Gov. Kathleen Blanco as her assistant chief of staff and was chairman of the Southern University System Board of Supervisors.

Anderson denies the accusations.

___

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com