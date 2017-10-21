SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state Supreme Court has turned down an appeal of a Cibola County man convicted of killing an Albuquerque man whose body was dumped in a large hole left from a collapsed lava tube at El Malpais (mal-pie-EES’) National Monument near Grants in west-central New Mexico.

Bryce Franklin of San Rafael was convicted of first-degree murder and in the 2012 killing of 23-year-old Fernando Enriquez, an architecture student at the University of New Mexico.

Franklin was sentenced to life in prison plus 7.5 years.

Franklin’s appeal argued that his constitutional right to a speedy trial was violated because his trial didn’t start for 32 months after he was indicted, but the state high court concluded otherwise in its ruling Thursday.

Another man charged in the case testified against Franklin.