PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island health officials have heard from community members on the planned closure of Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket.

Many attendees at the Monday meeting in Pawtucket pleaded for the hospital to remain open, saying nearby residents may not be able to travel to other hospitals. Others noted that the closing of hospitals like Memorial reflects the changing health care industry.

The state Department of Health held the meeting so people could comment on Care New England’s applications to close the hospital’s emergency department and to transfer primary care services provided under Memorial Hospital’s license to Kent Hospital’s license.

The department says it received the complete application for the transfer of primary care services Friday.

Members of a local nurses’ union picketed outside the hospital on Monday.