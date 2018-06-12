GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A $330,000 state grant will help prepare a vacant, contaminated property in Grand Rapids for re-use.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says it has awarded the grant to the city’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.

A development company plans to build a five-story mixed-use building on the site. It will house a restaurant, bar and lounge along with 44 residential units.

A partnership with the nonprofit housing organization Michigan Community Capital will enable the project to accommodate renters of varying incomes.

Officials say the $11.4 million project will create 55 jobs.

The city of Grand Rapids has approved a plan to help cover environmental costs.