GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A $330,000 state grant will help prepare a vacant, contaminated property in Grand Rapids for re-use.
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says it has awarded the grant to the city’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.
A development company plans to build a five-story mixed-use building on the site. It will house a restaurant, bar and lounge along with 44 residential units.
A partnership with the nonprofit housing organization Michigan Community Capital will enable the project to accommodate renters of varying incomes.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Supreme Court tie favors Indian tribes in Washington state
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
- Merkel's spokesman offering 'no interpretation' of viral G7 pic
- Trump-Kim summit: Trump cites 'a very special bond' at end of historic meeting
Officials say the $11.4 million project will create 55 jobs.
The city of Grand Rapids has approved a plan to help cover environmental costs.