PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s Republican party chairman has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission about Gov. Gina Raimondo’s fundraising deal with a local Democratic group headed by a state employee.

The Providence Journal reports state GOP Chairman Brandon Bell filed the complaint Wednesday, saying the agreement “is not in compliance,” with federal joint fundraising activities.

Raimondo’s re-election team worked with state human services employee Patrick Ward, then chairman of the Providence Democratic City Committee, to provide another place for her maxed-out donors to give money.

The Rhode Island Ethics Commission previously dismissed a state GOP ethics complaint against Raimondo.

Raimondo’s campaign lawyer, Jonathan Berkon, denied wrongdoing and said the pact was “akin to the kind of coordinated campaign that the state Democratic Party runs each election season.”

