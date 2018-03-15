HILO, Hawaii (AP) — An infusion of state money is helping kick-start the transformation of a vacant lot on the Big Island into a homeless village.
West Hawaii Today reports that the homeless project called Village 9 will share space on the 35 acre (14 hectare) lot in Kona with an affordable housing development operated by the state.
The County Council approved a resolution Wednesday allowing the mayor to enter an agreement with the state that brings $184,000 to county coffers to pay for planning expenses.
Roy Takemoto, an executive assistant to Mayor Harry Kim, estimated the process would take about seven months, enabling the county to begin construction by the end of the year.
The plan was developed after Kim ordered police to evict homeless people illegally residing at Old Kona Airport Park.
