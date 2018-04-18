PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Department of Revenue is extending the state income tax filing deadline by a day.
The IRS website for making payments crashed during a flurry of last-minute filings on Tuesday, spurring many states to extend their deadlines.
While the IRS issues did not affect state filing, many people electronically file their federal and state tax returns at the same time. Rhode Island Tax Administrator Neena Savage says having the same deadline for federal and Rhode Island filings and payments will be a convenience for tax professionals and taxpayers alike.
The new deadline for filing state tax returns is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Rescue crews airlift hundreds stranded after Hawaii storm VIEW
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
- Arizona Senate moves to change rules for replacing John McCain
- What's in those seized records? Trump's biggest new worry