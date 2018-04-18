PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has reached a tentative contract agreement with Rhode Island’s largest state employee union that includes a 7.5 percent raise over three years.

The Providence Journal reports Council 94, American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees made the announcement Wednesday following a meeting with the leaders of multiple union chapters.

The raises would take place over three years and are unbudgeted. There is no comment from the Raimondo administration on how it plans to pay for the wage packages. The raises are an important budget issue considering the state is facing a potential $60-million deficit.

The announcement coincided with an announcement by the Raimondo administration that revenue collections are running $46.5 million ahead of estimates.

