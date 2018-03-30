NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut prosecutors have dismissed charges against a man they allege pushed another man to his death out a third-floor window because they can’t find a key witness.
Harvey Carr was charged with first-degree manslaughter in June 2015 after New Britain police say he pushed 66-year-old Harold Jerome out of the open window during an argument.
The New Britain Herald reports that the 26-year-old Carr’s trial was scheduled to start Monday. He had pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors say evidence will be preserved in case they locate the missing witness. However, the state will need the court’s permission to reinstate the charge.
Carr, who had been held since his arrest, was released after Thursday’s court proceedings.
Information from: New Britain Herald, http://www.newbritainherald.com