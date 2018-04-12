HAMPTON, Iowa (AP) — A state oversight board has disciplined a northern Iowa teacher for giving some answers to students in his algebra class.
The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that Mark Drier had been charged with an administrative rule violation that barred providing test answers to students. The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners says he’s agreed to accept a written reprimand and complete a 15-hour educator ethics course.
He resigned from the Hampton-Dumont Community School District last May.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Gun in glove compartment violated concealed carry law
- House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek reelection
- Bannon proposal would reel in Mueller inquiry
- Megachurch founder quits amid sexual-misconduct allegations VIEW
- Vehicle fell into swollen California river in region where Hart family went missing
Information from: Globe Gazette, http://www.globegazette.com/