ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Department of Law is standing by a judge’s no-jail sentence for an Anchorage man who offered a woman a ride and choked her until she was unconscious.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the sentence that Anchorage Superior Court Judge Michael Corey imposed on Justin Schneider drew public outrage Friday.

The statement from the state’s top prosecutor comes as a movement calling for Corey’s ouster is gaining momentum.

Schneider pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault. A kidnapping charge was dropped as part of the plea deal.

He received credit for the year he served under house arrest and will serve no additional time as long as he doesn’t violate the conditions of his probation.

Sexual assault advocates say the seemingly lenient sentence highlights a deeply flawed legal system.

