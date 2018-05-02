NEW ORLEANS (AP) — State lawyers head to a federal appeals court in hopes of reviving a law requiring that doctors who perform abortions in Louisiana have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.
A federal district judge in Baton Rouge blocked enforcement of the law. A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans hears arguments Thursday.
The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down a similar Texas law.
Supporters said abortion doctors need to be able to admit patients to a hospital within 30 miles (50 kilometers) in case of medical complications. Opponents said the law would make it very difficult or impossible for many women to obtain abortions.
In briefs, the state says the district judge exaggerated the burdens it would place on women seeking abortions.