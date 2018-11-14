DETROIT (AP) — State regulators have found no serious mortuary science or pre-paid funeral violations following inspections of 43 funeral homes in Detroit.

Michigan’s Licensing and Regulatory Affairs office says Wednesday that the completed inspections followed the discoveries last month in Detroit of the remains of 63 fetuses at the Perry Funeral Home and the mummified remains of 10 fetuses and a full-term infant at the closed Cantrell Funeral Home. Both funeral homes are being investigated by police.

The state says 10 of the 43 inspections were completed within the past 15 months, while 33 were done over the last two weeks. Inspectors did find lesser violations that included non-renewal of medical waste permits and improper posting of licenses.

Michigan has more than 700 funeral homes.