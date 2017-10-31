UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — The major work on a highway reconstruction in central New York has been completed after several years and more than $66 million spent on the project.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the North-South Arterial project in Utica had been finished, aside from landscaping and sidewalk and multiuse trail work. The Democrat says the project involved upgrading the roadway with the highest traffic volume in the Mohawk Valley.

The work involved replacing the aging elevated viaduct that carried Routes 5, 8 and 12 through the city of Utica with a grade-separated interchange that improves traffic flow in all directions.

The arterial connects with the Thruway and provides access to other areas of central New York and the Adirondacks.

Other improvements include enhancements for pedestrians and bicyclists and LED lighting.