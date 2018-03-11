CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A state committee that rejected the Northern Pass hydropower project in New Hampshire is meeting to discuss whether to rehear it.

The Site Evaluation Committee said no to Eversource’s project last month. Eversource requested it reconsider the decision, saying the committee held incomplete deliberations.

The $1.6 billion project would deliver hydropower from Canada to southern New England customers through a 192-mile transmission line in New Hampshire.

Supporters including unions and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu say the project will create jobs, bring development to the northern part of the state and reduce energy prices.

Opponents led by scores of small town officials, property owners and environmentalists say they worry transmission line towers would destroy scenic views, reduce property values and hurt tourism.

The committee’s scheduled to meet in Concord on Monday.