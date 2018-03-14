PHOENIX (AP) — A state commission is conducting an investigation of a Pinal County judge who already was the subject of a criminal investigation into allegations of sexual abuse of a teenage girl.

Arizona Commission on Judicial Conduct spokeswoman Heather Murphy confirms the existence of the commission’s investigation involving Superior Court Judge Steven Fuller.

The Associated Press last week reported the existence of a criminal investigation involving the judge, who declined to comment to the AP but whose attorney vehemently denied the allegations against the judge.

Murphy last week declined to say whether the commission was investigating Fuller, but she says she now can confirm it is because of a rule about investigations involving publicly known matters.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reported Tuesday that the commission had an investigation underway.