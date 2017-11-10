ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce is suing the city of Minneapolis over its ordinance to raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2024.

The lawsuit filed Friday alleges that Minneapolis’ ordinance conflicts with existing state law and asks the court to prevent its enforcement.

Chamber president Doug Loon says a patchwork of local laws is burdensome, especially for employers with operations in multiple cities.

City Attorney Susan Segal told the Star Tribune the city will defend against the claims, which are similar to the chamber’s challenge to Minneapolis’ sick time ordinance. In that case, the court sided with the city but the chamber appealed.

Minnesota’s minimum wage is $9.50 per hour and will go up to $9.65 on Jan. 1. Minneapolis’ ordinance raises the minimum wage within the city to $10 per hour starting Jan. 1.