CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is celebrating National Adoption Month at the Statehouse.

The state Division for Children, Youth and Families says 107 New Hampshire children were adopted between Oct. 1 2016, and Sept. 30, 2017.

The division is holding an event at 2 p.m. Monday. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is delivering a proclamation on the importance of finding permanency for every child, and a woman will share her experiences as an adoptive parent.