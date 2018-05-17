COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A state board has certified a petition for another proposed Ohio ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana.
The initiative would allow Ohioans age 21 or older to possess, grow, use, sell and share marijuana in the state.
The petition language certified by the Ohio Ballot Board Thursday would keep the state’s medical marijuana program in place. The bipartisan board determined the measure contains a single issue.
Supporters must gather at least 305,591 signatures of registered Ohio voters to put the issue before voters. Organizers are aiming for the 2019 ballot.
Voters defeated a recreational marijuana initiative in 2015.