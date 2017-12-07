COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Regulators have approved the construction of a new natural gas power plant in northern Ohio.

The Ohio Power Siting Board on Thursday approved plans for a plant in Lucas County just outside Toledo. The new 955 megawatt plant will be built next to another natural gas plant that began operating earlier this year.

About a dozen natural gas power plants are being built or are in the planning stages around the state.

They use gas from shale fields in Ohio and neighboring states and turn it into electricity.