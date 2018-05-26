BOSTON (AP) — Memorial Day weekend means many Massachusetts state beaches and spray decks are opening up for the summer.
The Department of Conservation and Recreation says many waterfronts and spray decks will be open across the state starting Saturday.
The department says lifeguards will be on duty on the weekends only at the popular inland and ocean beaches. It will begin staffing many waterfronts seven days a week starting in late June.
It says it also plans to open deep water pools and wading pools in June.
