SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The State Bar of California has filed disciplinary charges accusing a prosecutor of intentionally withholding evidence that could have helped a murder case defendant.

The State Bar announced the charges against Andrew Ganz on Monday. Ganz is now a prosecutor in San Francisco, but the charges stem from a case he handled while with the Solano County District Attorney’s office.

A message for an attorney for Ganz, Alfred Giannini, was not immediately returned.

Ganz is accused of suppressing evidence during the prosecution of Michael Daniels, who was accused of killing his girlfriend in 2012. A jury acquitted Daniels of murder in 2014.

The State Bar says a Solano County pathologist told prosecutors in detail during a meeting why she would not list the manner of death as homicide, and Ganz should have disclosed that information to the defense.