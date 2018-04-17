ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — State officials have awarded a $79 million contract to widen a section of Interstate 69 to six lanes, northeast of Indianapolis.

The highway department accepted the bid from Walsh Construction/Reith Riley. The project is in the stretch from near the Indiana 38 interchange at Pendleton north to the Anderson area. The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin reports the starting date for the work will be set once the contracts are finalized.

The project includes 8.4 miles of new construction and 6.5 miles of pavement maintenance.

Anderson economic development director Greg Winkler says the I-69 widening will reduce travel time to Indianapolis and make the city more attractive to new residents.

Previous projects have widened I-69 to at least six lanes between I-465 and the Pendleton area.

