ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — More than $80 million has been awarded to dozens of municipalities as part of New York state’s efforts to revitalize local communities.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the state funding has been awarded to 71 municipalities through the fifth round of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. The funding intended to restore downtowns and spur new economic activity was included in the current state budget for the fiscal year that ends Saturday.

Administered by Empire State Development, the state’s main economic development agency, the Restore New York program provides funding to villages, towns and cities to support demolition of vacant buildings and rehabilitation of condemned and surplus properties.

The funding includes $2.5 million for the city of Yonkers to redevelop a public housing property and $4 million for Buffalo’s Northland Corridor redevelopment project.