CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) — The green light has been given for construction of a new long-term care facility at the Chelsea Soldier’s Home.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed a capital improvement bill that authorizes just under $200 million for the project, one of two such facilities run by the state that provides health services for eligible veterans.

The administration says it also plans to study the long-term needs of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke.

The same bill approved by the Legislature earlier this month also provides $45 million to expand broadband service to portions of central and western Massachusetts.

The Baker administration says over the last 18 months it has funded grants to improve coverage in 42 of the 54 so-called “Last Mile” communities that have little or no broadband service.