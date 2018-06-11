HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s elected auditor general is taking a closer look at the state’s voter registration records to make sure they’re accurate and safe from outside interference before the 2020 presidential election.

Democratic Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced Monday the investigation was prompted by findings from federal intelligence agencies that Russian hackers had targeted Pennsylvania and 20 other states ahead of the 2016 presidential contest.

The audit team will study the Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors, looking at its security measures, the accuracy of its records and the quality of its internal controls.

DePasquale’s agency and the Department of State signed an agreement for the review after an audit authorizing bill that passed the state Senate unanimously in late March hasn’t advanced out of the House State Government Committee.